Tesla launches updated Model Y in China, keeps starting price unchanged

SHANGHAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O on Sunday released an updated version of its Model Y in China, with minor changes to the vehicle's exterior and interior.

The changes include a new wheel design, according to a post by Tesla's official WeChat account. The starting price in China for the Model Y, the company's global best-seller, was unchanged at 263,900 yuan ($36,146).

Tesla unveiled a restyled Model 3 with a longer driving range, manufactured at its Shanghai factory, in China and other export markets in early September.

($1 = 7.3010 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

