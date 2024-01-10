Tesla launches restyled Model 3 in North America

Updated with price details, background on tax credit

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tesla on Wednesday launched the restyled version of its Model 3 sedan in North America and kept the prices unchanged, according to the company's website and a post on X.

The electric car maker removed the "performance" variant of Model 3 from its North American websites, and now only lists the rear-wheel drive and the long-range variants of the car.

The Model 3's rear-wheel drive variant is currently priced at $38,990, while its long-range variant costs $45,990. Tesla has updated the range of its long-range variant to 341 miles, up from the earlier 333 miles.

In China, Tesla had unveiled the restyled Model 3 last year with a higher price.

The Model 3 rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit from Dec. 31 last year, based on new guidance under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Tesla delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating market estimates and meeting its 2023 target, but lost its spot as the top EV maker by sales to China's BYD 002594.SZ.

