News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla launches new and cheaper Model S and X cars in US

Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

August 14, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O introduced new standard range Model S and Model X cars in the United States, priced cheaper than the other versions of the S and X models, the automaker's website showed on Monday.

The new S and X models were priced at $78,490 and $88,490, respectively, the website showed.

Earlier in the day, the company cut prices in China for its Model Y long-range and performance versions starting on Aug. 14, sending shares lower on concerns of further pressure on its profit margins.

Tesla has slashed prices several times in the U.S., China and other markets since late last year, and has offered other incentives to reduce inventory, trying to shield itself against competition and economic uncertainty.

The company delivered 19,225 Model X and S vehicles in the second quarter compared to 16,162 vehicles it delivered last year.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.