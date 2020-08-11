US Markets
Tesla launches five-for-one stock split

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make its shares more attractive to retail investors following a stunning rally this year.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make its shares more attractive to retail investors following a stunning rally this year.

Shares of the company, which have more than tripled this year to close at about $1,374 in regular trading, were up nearly 7% after the bell.

The move follows a similar announcement by Apple Inc AAPL.O in late-July. The iPhone maker said it will split its stock four-to-one, the first such action since 2014.

Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

