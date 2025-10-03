Markets
TSLA

Tesla Launches Cybertruck Sales In UAE, Qatar And Saudi Arabia

October 03, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has launched sales of its Cybertruck in the Middle East, according to a post on X on Friday by the US-based luxury EV maker. The post said, "Cybertruck now available in the Middle East. Configure and place your order in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia."

The move will open up new international markets for Tesla while it faces intensifying competition and slowing demand in its core markets in the US and China. Tesla will continue to face strong competition in these regions also from China's BYD and Zeekr, as well as US rival Lucid.

Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia will be among the first markets outside North America to start selling the Cybertruck.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.