Markets
LCID

Tesla Killer? Is Lucid Stock a Buy Now?

Contributor
Eric Cuka The Motley Fool
Published

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) is an exciting start-up electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the high-end luxury automotive market. Lucid stock has plummeted over 55% year to date, and you may be wondering, "Is Lucid stock a buy now"? In the video below, I break down key metrics for Lucid. I provide the bull and the bear case, then provide you with my final verdict on the stock. If the video is helpful, please like and subscribe.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 28, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Eric Cuka has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LCID TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular