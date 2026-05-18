Tesla Just Hiked Model Y Prices for the First Time Since 2024. Time to Buy the Stock?

Key Points

The electric-vehicle maker raised prices on Model Y Premium and Performance trims, its first U.S. Model Y increase since 2024.

First-quarter automotive margins already showed signs of recovery before this weekend's price move.

With the stock trading at a steep valuation, improving demand may not be enough to make it a buy.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) quietly nudged Model Y prices higher in the U.S. over the weekend. The Model Y Premium all-wheel drive and Premium rear-wheel drive trims each climbed $1,000 to $49,990 and $45,990, respectively, while the Performance all-wheel drive trim rose $500 to $57,990. The two entry-level Standard trims, by contrast, were left untouched at $41,990 and $39,990.

Modest as the changes are, they mark the first U.S. price hike on Tesla's best-selling vehicle in about two years -- and they end a long stretch of discounts and outright price cuts that defined the electric-vehicle maker's strategy through 2024 and 2025.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

So, with this positive news clearly making the demand environment for Tesla's vehicles look more attractive, is now a good time to buy the stock?

A small price hike, but a meaningful signal

For better context, let's go back in time first.

In April 2024, Tesla cut some Model Y prices by up to $2,000, capping a multi-year stretch in which the company chopped as much as $13,000 off the Model Y's sticker price -- a move that has squeezed Tesla's automotive margins.

But the latest quarterly results showed some signs of improvement that could help explain this price increase.

In the first quarter of 2026, Tesla's total revenue climbed 16% year over year to $22.4 billion, and automotive revenue also rose 16% to $16.2 billion. More importantly, the company's gross margin reached 21.1%, up from 16.3% a year earlier.

Management's commentary pointed in the same direction. During Tesla's first-quarterearnings call chief financial officer Vaibhav Taneja told investors: "On the order backlog front, we ended the quarter with the highest Q1 order backlog in over two years. While the recent increase in gas prices has had a positive impact on the order rate, this improvement started before the uptrend in gas prices."

That backlog statement, paired with this weekend's price move, hints that demand has stabilized enough for Tesla to extract more margin from buyers stepping up to a Premium trim -- without scaring off price-sensitive shoppers at the bottom of the lineup.

Even so, there are reasons for caution.

First-quarter deliveries of 358,023 vehicles undershot expectations, and Tesla built roughly 50,000 more vehicles than it delivered, pushing global inventory days from 22 a year earlier to 27.

Additionally, interest rates remain elevated, making it difficult to predict how strong demand for Tesla vehicles (and autos in general) will be throughout the year.

A difficult-to-justify valuation

Even granting that some pricing power may be returning for Tesla, the stock arguably doesn't look cheap. As of this writing, Tesla shares trade for around $410, giving the company a market capitalization of about $1.5 trillion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio in the high 300s.

Of course, at this valuation, investors aren't paying for an automaker. They're paying for what Tesla might become. The bull case still rests on full self-driving software take-rates lifting meaningfully, Tesla's Robotaxi service scaling profitably, Cybercab reaching volume production in late 2026 or early 2027, and Optimus -- the company's humanoid robot project -- eventually becoming a real product line.

None of these catalysts, however, is guaranteed to move the needle for the company. And Tesla has guided 2026 capital expenditures above $25 billion -- a heavy outlay that could pressure free cash flow this year.

So is now finally the time to buy Tesla stock?

Two things can be true at the same time. Pricing power may genuinely be coming back as demand improves (and that's a real positive for the long-term story). But the stock could also still be priced for something close to flawless execution on autonomy and robotics, with little cushion if any of these projects slip. For now, I'm passing on Tesla and waiting for either a more attractive entry point or clearer evidence that the company's higher-margin software and services ambitions are translating into profits robust enough to justify the valuation.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $584,450 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $57,222 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $469,293!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Daniel Sparks has clients with positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.