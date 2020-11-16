US Markets
Tesla jumps 9%, company to join S&P 500

Noel Randewich Reuters
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla TSLA.O surged 9% in extended trade on Monday after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the electric car maker would join the S&P 500 index .SPX.

Tesla will join the S&P 500 prior to the opening of trading on Dec. 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a press release.

