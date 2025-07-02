Tesla Is Jumping Today -- Is the Stock a Buy?

After sell-offs in yesterday's trading, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is rising Wednesday. The company's share price was up 4.6% as of 2 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of a 0.3% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.7% gain for the Nasdaq Composite. The stock had been up as much as 5.4% earlier in the session.

Tesla published its second-quarter vehicle delivery figures yesterday, and the company's valuation is climbing despite a big performance drop-off. News that the U.S. has reached a trade agreement with Vietnam is supporting bullish momentum for the stock, and a much weaker than expected June jobs report from ADP also has some investors ramping up bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its meeting.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

With the report that it published this morning, Tesla announced that it had delivered 384,000 vehicles in this year's second quarter -- a 14% year-over-year decline. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate compiled by FactSet had called for the business to deliver 387,000 vehicles in the period.

Is Tesla stock a buy right now?

Despite some rallies connected to the company's robotaxi business and opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, Tesla still ranks as this year's worst-performing "Magnificent Seven" stock. As of this writing, the company's share price is down roughly 22% across 2025.

Even though the company has seen a substantial valuation pullback across this year's trading, Tesla is still valued at approximately 10.5 times this year's expected sales and 168 times expected earnings. While earnings headwinds are expected to moderate somewhat, the company is also still trading at approximately 111 times next year's expected earnings.

Tesla should be able to score meaningful wins in the robotaxi business, but these wins will take time to materialize -- and the core business is struggling. While Tesla still has the potential to be a winner for investors with a very long time horizon, the significance of the challenges facing the EV business suggests that investors may be able to build positions at a better entry point.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $397,573 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $39,453 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $697,627!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.