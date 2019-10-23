Tesla Is Worth More Than GM After Big Earnings Jump

Tesla stock has jumped 18% to $300.32 after the company turned a surprise profit. With 179 million shares outstanding, that leaves Tesla with a market cap of nearly $54 billion dollars. GM is worth just over $52 billion.

Tesla’s blockbuster earnings—and the big gain that’s followed—has made the stock in Elon Musk’s company worth more than General Motors (GM) again.

Tesla stock has jumped 18% to $300.32 after the company turned a surprise profit. With 179 million shares outstanding, that leaves Tesla with a market cap of nearly $54 billion dollars. At Wednesday’s closing price of $254.68, Tesla was worth just under $46 billion.

General Motors stock has dropped 0.4% to $36.45 in after-hours trading—blame Ford Motor (F), which cut its earnings guidance. At that price, GM is worth just over $52 billion. Ford is worth nearly $36 billion after dropping 2.6% to $8.97 in after-hours trading.

It’s quite a turn for Tesla, which just a few weeks ago was getting pounded for missing delivery estimates. A nine-day winning streak and now a surprise profit have turned things around very, very fast.

Dare we say ludicrously fast?

