Tesla Is Joining the S&P 500. Here’s What That Means For You

Do you own a S&P 500 index fund? If so, you’re about to get a piece of the world’s most valuable automaker. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), the Palo Alto, Calif.-based electric car behemoth, will be added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 21, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Helmed by tech gadfly Elon Musk, Tesla’s addition to the canonical stock index further establishes the fast-rising firm as a pillar of the automotive industry. It also means that countless long-term, passive investors will gain access to at least a portion of the company through low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds.

If you’re not a day trader who’s been actively following Musk’s Twitter feed, here are five stats to get you better acquainted with Tesla.

Market Cap: $420 Billion

Tesla began 2020 with a market capitalization of around $81 billion. As of Nov. 19, 2020, the company is worth slightly more than $420 billion—that includes a nearly 10% bump following news of its future inclusion in the S&P 500. The next closest industry competitor is Toyota Motor Corp (TM), valued around $200 billion.

Market cap is only one of several measures of a company’s value, calculated by multiplying its total numbers of shares outstanding by its stock price. Nevertheless, Tesla will be the largest company by market cap ever added to the leading benchmark index, according to Howard Silverblatt, S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst.

Tesla has gradually built up this mammoth market cap over the last 17 years, cementing itself as the world’s premier electric vehicle company. While the company’s models are priced out of reach of most middle-class Americans, Tesla says it’ll be able to dramatically reduce battery costs over time and allow it to introduce a more reasonably priced $25,000 electric car.

The prospect of mass adoption, ever-improving battery performance and technological breakthroughs in autonomous driving has investors salivating over future growth.

Profitability: Five Quarters

To be added to the S&P 500, a company needs to amass at least four consecutive quarters of profitability. This is actually not as straightforward as it may seem. Many newer, growth companies, especially tech names like Uber, take years to become profitable.

In October, Tesla recorded its fifth straight profitable quarter, taking in more than $330 million in its third quarter. The company also beat out analyst expectations on key metrics like revenue and earnings.

This is a far cry from the years and years of losses Tesla incurred as it sought to ramp up its ability to develop and manufacture its cars around the world.

Sales: 140,000 Cars

Another reason for investor enthusiasm is that Tesla is proving really good at selling automobiles, delivering almost 140,000 units in the third quarter. This is an increase of about 45% year over year and puts Tesla within reach of its goal of delivering 500,000 cars in 2020.

While the rate of growth in deliveries is admirable, Tesla still trails far behind its rivals. Toyota, for instance, sold almost 11 million cars in 2019.

Still, investors are hopeful for many more years of amazing growth.

“With new plants partially opening in Berlin, Texas, and the Model Y Shanghai plant all next year, we think 2021 deliveries of around 1 million units are not unrealistic,” notes Morningstar analyst David Whiston.

Morningstar expects Tesla to sell 950,000 cars in 2021 and 1.6 million the year after that. Over the next decade, Morningstar estimates Tesla will hit nearly 23 million cars sold.

P/E Ratio: 101

Tesla is more than a car company. It has a solar panel business, as well as plans to upend the already-upended ride-share/taxi industry with a proposed network of autonomously driven robotaxis.

That kind of growth potential doesn’t come cheap. Tesla has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 101, according to Morningsar, much higher than the P/E ratios of its competitors. Toyota’s is about 15, for instance, while General Motors (GM) sports a P/E ratio of nearly seven.

That means when you consider Tesla’s stock price and the amount of money it earns, you’re paying a premium to buy Tesla over Toyota or GM in the hopes that it will continue to grow quickly and deliver on its promise to supplant the world’s biggest carmakers.

Index Weighting: 1%

Tesla may be among the hottest stocks on the market, and it will most likely be the biggest company added to the S&P 500, but it’s still just one of 500 companies listed in the benchmark index.

In fact, Tesla will only comprise slightly more than 1% of the S&P 500, and nearly 10% of the consumer discretionary sector, according to Silverblatt. Tesla may not even be one of the top ten constituents of the S&P 500 by index weighting once it comes on board. For context, the number one S&P 500 constituent, Apple Inc (AAPL), makes up 6.5% of the index.

For ETF and index fund holders, this means that while you’ll gain some exposure to the automaker, you aren’t likely to see moves in shares of Tesla significantly impact your portfolio’s performance. Instead, Tesla will complement the shares of the 499 other companies included in the S&P 500, helping to provide the kind of long-term, diversified growth funds are known for.

There’s no word yet on what company Tesla will replace in the index.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.