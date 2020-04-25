US Markets
TSLA

Tesla is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Tesla Inc is calling some workers back to its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle-assembly plant next week, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

April 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is calling some workers back to its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle-assembly plant next week, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Tesla had suspended production at its Fremont, California plant on March 24. The company had previously said that it planned to resume normal operations on May 4, a day after the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order is scheduled to be lifted.

However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said that it was likely the Bay Area's stay-at-home order will get extended beyond the current expiration date of May 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tesla supervisors told some staff in the paint and stamping operations at the California factory to report to the facility on April 29, the Bloomberg report said. They also asked workers to reply and say whether they plan to show up, the report added.

The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular