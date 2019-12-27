Tesla Is About to Deliver First Cars From Shanghai Factory, Reports Say

Tesla stock got a brief boost following reports that the maker of electric vehicles will start delivering Model 3 cars made at its new Shanghai facility on Monday.

As of the close of trading on Thursday, shares were up 29.5% this year—an ascent that intensified in late October after Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shocked Wall Street by announcing that it had a profitable third quarter following “substantial” cost cuts.

Investors bullish on the stock have also been encouraged both by the speed with which Tesla built its Shanghai Gigafactory and by the size of the opportunity to sell cars in the region.

In premarket trading, the stock rose as much as 0.9%, though the gain faded away by mid morning.

The back story. Tesla broke ground on the Shanghai facility—its first factory outside the U.S.—in January, a move that came amid tension over trade between Washington and Beijing and worries over slowing economic growth in China. At the same time, Tesla was still grappling with the fallout that came after CEO Elon Musk falsely claimed on Twitter that he had secured funding to take the company private at $420 a share.

The company sees opportunity in China. It noted in October that it thinks the country could be the largest market for its Model 3, the lowest-priced Tesla vehicle. The Shanghai facility was built in roughly 10 months at a fraction of the cost of its U.S. facilities, Tesla said.

What’s new. Tesla will begin delivery of its Shanghai-built Model 3s on Monday, according to news reports. The first batch will go to 15 Tesla employees. The company expects to be making 1,000 cars a week there—a figure that will soon grow. On Thursday, Tesla confirmed in a regulatory filing it secured $1.6 billion in financing from Chinese banks for its Shanghai facility.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Looking ahead. Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report listed an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles for the Shanghai plant. Bulls and bears alike will be watching to see if output can reach that level—a milestone that would indicate progress in taking advantage of the huge market management has identified in China.

The company has been plagued by production and financial problems in the past. Lifting output to that level could help reassure investors that Tesla is getting its house in order.

