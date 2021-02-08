Tesla Invests $1.5B in Bitcoin, Plans to Accept Crypto Payments

The announcement that much of the crypto world has been waiting for is here: Tesla has invested in bitcoin.

In an annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, the firm said that following introduction of a new investment policy, it had “invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin … and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term.”

“In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity,” the firm said.

The policy included investment in “alternative reserve assets including digital assets, gold bullion, gold exchange-traded funds and other assets.”

Tesla also expects to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for its products “in the near future.” This would initially be on a “limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”

As the news hit, the bitcoin market surged, taking spot prices to a new record high of $43,457.86.

Tesla founder Elon Musk recently said, while he’s a bit “late to the party,” he is a bitcoin supporter.

“I should have bought [bitcoin] eight years ago … I do at this point think bitcoin is a good thing. I am a supporter,” he said in a chat on Feb. 1.

