Tesla investor sues Musk, says many tweets in violation of SEC settlement

March 12 (Reuters) - A Tesla Inc TSLA.O investor has sued Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and its board, saying many of his tweets violated a previous settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

