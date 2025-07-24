Markets
TSLA

Tesla Introduces New Home Energy Plan With Sunrun, Stock Down In Pre-Market

July 24, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Thursday announced a new home energy plan in partnership with Sunrun (RUN), designed to maximize solar production, battery backup power for outages, and energy independence.

The plan intends to optimize rates, offer seamless backup, and participate in grid services through virtual power plants.

The new Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan is now available exclusively to Sunrun Flex customers across Texas, in areas with retail choices.

In the pre-market hours, TSLA is trading at $311.75, down 6.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

