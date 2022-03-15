US Markets
TSLA

Tesla increases prices of some China-made vehicles by about 5%

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc raised prices by about 5% on Tuesday for some of its China-made Model 3 and Model Y products, the website of the U.S. electric vehicle maker showed, in its second such hike in five days.

Adds price detail

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O raised prices by about 5% on Tuesday for some of its China-made Model 3 and Model Y products, the website of the U.S. electric vehicle maker showed, in its second such hike in five days.

Tesla declined to comment on the hikes.

After the price increases, the Model Y Long Range vehicle costs 375,900 yuan ($58,952.68), up 18,000 yuan from March 10, when its price went up 10,000 yuan from 347,900 yuan.

The price tag of the Model 3 Performance unit was 367,900 yuan after Tuesday's increase of 18,000 yuan, which followed an increase of 10,000 yuan five days ago.

Last week, industry body the China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 56,515 China-made vehicles in February.

($1=6.3763 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular