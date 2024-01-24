Tesla Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.93 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $3.69 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 billion or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $25.17 billion from $24.31 billion last year.

Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $7.93 Bln. vs. $3.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.27 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $25.17 Bln vs. $24.31 Bln last year.

