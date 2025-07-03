Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Opinions on Robotaxi Unveiling and Affordable Model Launch

Recent discussions on X about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) have been electrified by the company's unveiling of its much-anticipated robotaxi, a development that many see as a potential game-changer for urban transportation. Posts on the platform reveal a mix of excitement over Tesla's push into autonomous driving technology, with some users highlighting the transformative potential of a fully operational robotaxi fleet. However, there are also notable concerns about the readiness of the technology and the regulatory challenges that could slow its widespread adoption.

Additionally, chatter on X has focused on Tesla's plans for more affordable vehicle models, expected to roll out in the first half of 2025, as a strategic move to capture a broader market segment. Many users are intrigued by how these new models could bolster Tesla's competitive edge, especially amidst expiring EV tax credits and increasing competition. The blend of optimism and skepticism keeps the conversation dynamic, as the community closely watches Tesla's next steps in a rapidly evolving industry.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tesla, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tesla, Inc. insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,859 institutional investors add shares of Tesla, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,818 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 06/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 06/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Tesla, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLA forecast page.

Tesla, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $390.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from UBS set a target price of $290.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.