Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Opinions on Robotaxi Launch and Market Performance

Recent chatter on X about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has been dominated by the unveiling of its much-anticipated robotaxi, a milestone that has sparked intense debate over the future of autonomous driving. Many users are captivated by the potential for Tesla to redefine urban transportation, though concerns linger about the technology's readiness and regulatory hurdles, as highlighted in various posts on the platform. The discussion reflects a mix of awe at the innovation and skepticism about its immediate impact.

Additionally, Tesla's latest market performance and executive commentary have fueled conversations on X, with some users pointing to recent stock surges and optimistic delivery forecasts for 2025 as signs of strength in its core electric vehicle business. Others, however, question whether the hype surrounding new initiatives like the robotaxi is already reflected in the stock's price, creating a divide in perspectives. This dynamic has kept Tesla at the forefront of financial and technological discussions on social media.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tesla, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Tesla, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tesla, Inc. insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Tesla, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,924 institutional investors add shares of Tesla, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,926 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Tesla, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Tesla, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 06/13/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025

Tesla, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.