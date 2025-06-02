Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Opinions on Recent Design Updates and Market Challenges

Recent discussions on X about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's latest updates on design changes and market performance, particularly following reports of a mild design update for the Model S and Model X as noted on various news platforms. Many users are speculating about how these updates could impact Tesla's position in an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, especially with growing pressure from Chinese manufacturers. The conversation reflects a mix of optimism about Tesla's innovation and concern over flagging sales in certain regions like the EU.

Additionally, there has been significant focus on CEO Elon Musk's recent pledge to refocus his efforts on Tesla and other ventures, as highlighted in recent web reports, with some on X debating whether this will translate into tangible growth for the company. Posts on the platform reveal a divide, with some expressing confidence in Tesla's long-term dominance due to its strong cash flow, while others point to shrinking margins and intensified competition as potential hurdles. This dynamic dialogue keeps the Tesla narrative engaging and multifaceted.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tesla, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.

on 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 8 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.

on 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.

Tesla, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tesla, Inc. insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 175 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 174 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 561,955 shares for an estimated $179,535,181 .

. IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $76,416,673 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 47,277 shares for an estimated $15,914,918 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

Tesla, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,921 institutional investors add shares of Tesla, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,923 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Tesla, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Tesla, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Tesla, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $390.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Stuart Pearson from BNP Paribas set a target price of $137.0 on 04/16/2025

