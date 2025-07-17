Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Opinions on Potential xAI Investment and Grok Integration

Recent chatter on X about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has been ignited by the potential investment in xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, with discussions focusing on how this could shape Tesla's future in AI and autonomous driving technology. Many users are intrigued by the strategic implications, pointing to Musk's comments on the platform suggesting a shareholder vote on the matter, though opinions differ on whether this move signals deeper integration or simply a financial play. The topic has sparked intense curiosity, as Tesla's innovation track record keeps the conversation lively.

Additionally, the upcoming integration of the AI chatbot Grok into Tesla vehicles, expected as early as next week according to posts on X, has further fueled discussions, with some expressing optimism about enhanced user experiences while others question the timing amid recent controversies surrounding the chatbot. Sentiment around these developments varies widely, reflecting both excitement for Tesla's cutting-edge moves and caution over potential risks or distractions. This blend of anticipation and skepticism ensures that Tesla remains a focal point of debate on the platform.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tesla, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tesla, Inc. insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 132 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358 .

. ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 46,236 shares for an estimated $14,464,157 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, APAC) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,857,105

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,907 institutional investors add shares of Tesla, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,786 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 6 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 07/03/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 06/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 06/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Tesla, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLA forecast page.

Tesla, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $313.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $285.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $375.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $175.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Tyndall from HSBC set a target price of $120.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $303.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $475.0 on 06/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.