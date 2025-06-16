Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Opinions on CEO Feud and Robotaxi Launch

Recent discussions on X about Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) have been ignited by the company's latest updates and market challenges, with a particular focus on the recent public feud between its CEO and a prominent political figure, as well as the subsequent apology shared on the platform. Many users have expressed intrigue over how this drama, which reportedly erased significant market value in a short span, might impact Tesla's brand perception and investor confidence in the near term. The conversation has also touched on upcoming events like the anticipated robotaxi launch, with some speculating it could mark a pivotal shift for the company.

Additionally, posts on X have highlighted Tesla's ongoing innovations in electric vehicles and energy products, juxtaposed against concerns about shrinking margins due to heightened competition and cost pressures. Sentiment around the stock fluctuates wildly, with some users pointing to strong revenue growth as a reason for optimism, while others remain cautious due to recent drops in net income and market share in certain regions. This dynamic mix of hope and skepticism keeps the Tesla narrative on X both heated and captivating.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Tesla, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 11 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/29, 05/27, 05/16, 05/15, 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13.

on 05/29, 05/27, 05/16, 05/15, 02/05, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/14, 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/16, 05/12, 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27.

on 05/16, 05/12, 04/08 and 5 sales worth up to on 03/31, 03/11, 03/10, 03/06, 02/27. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/08, 03/07, 01/08 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/31.

on 02/26 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/12, 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Tesla, Inc. insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 162 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 161 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IRA MATTHEW EHRENPREIS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 477,572 shares for an estimated $170,636,358 .

. ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 449,565 shares for an estimated $139,741,881 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 166,588 shares for an estimated $60,322,848 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $41,162,798 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 47,236 shares for an estimated $15,587,529 .

. JAMES R MURDOCH sold 54,776 shares for an estimated $13,189,403

JOSEPH GEBBIA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,232

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,923 institutional investors add shares of Tesla, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 1,926 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $17,357 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Tesla, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSLA in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 06/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Tesla, Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $TSLA forecast page.

Tesla, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSLA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TSLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $395.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $500.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $390.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $400.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 William Selesky from Argus Research set a target price of $410.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $430.0 on 04/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.