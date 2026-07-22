Markets
TSLA

Tesla Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Income

July 22, 2026 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.114 billion, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $1.172 billion, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.153 billion or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $28.236 billion from $22.496 billion last year.

Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.114 Bln. vs. $1.172 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $28.236 Bln vs. $22.496 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.