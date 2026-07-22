Tesla Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.114 billion, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $1.172 billion, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.153 billion or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $28.236 billion from $22.496 billion last year.

Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.114 Bln. vs. $1.172 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $28.236 Bln vs. $22.496 Bln last year.

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