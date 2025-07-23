Markets
Tesla Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.172 billion, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.400 billion, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tesla Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.393 billion or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $22.496 billion from $25.500 billion last year.

Tesla Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.172 Bln. vs. $1.400 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $22.496 Bln vs. $25.500 Bln last year.

