Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. District Court jury in Los Angeles on Friday found in favor of Tesla Inc TSLA.O boss Elon Musk in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a "pedo guy" on Twitter.

The verdict was delivered on the fourth day of the trial a short time after the case was handed to the jury of five women and three men. The plaintiff, Vernon Unsworth, was seeking $190 million damages against Musk, who during the trial estimated his net worth at $20 billion.

