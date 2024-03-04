News & Insights

Tesla in talks with Thailand for production facility, says government official

March 04, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Devjyot Ghoshal and Panu Wongcha-um for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla TSLA.O is in talks with Thailand's government for a potential production facility in the country having conducted a site survey late last year, an official from the prime minister's office said on Monday.

The Thai government has offered Tesla 100% green energy to run the facility that could produce EVs or batteries, Supakorn Congsomjit told reporters.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's largest car producer and exporter, and has ambitions to become the main EV production hub in the region.

The country has already drawn over $1.44 billion in investment commitments from Chinese EV producers.

