Tesla in talks with India's Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure -report

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tesla Inc is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons' power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

(Adds share movement, background)

Shares of Tata Power rose 5.5% to their best closing level since June 9, 2014 after the report, which comes as the Palo Alto-based electric-car maker gears up for an India launch later this year with plans to import and sell its Model 3 electric sedan in India.

Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a government document seen by Reuters

The talks between Tata Power and Tesla are in the initial stages and no arrangements have been finalised yet, the report said. .

Neither of the two companies were not immediately available for comment.

In January, the U.S. electric-car maker incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Ltd with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for global technology companies.

Tata Motors Ltd , the carmaking unit of Tata Sons, last week denied https://bit.ly/3kKLz1M any tie-up with Tesla, after media reports suggested the two companies were discussing a partnership.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Vinay Dwivedi) ((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TATA POWER TESLA/INDIA (UPDATE 1)

