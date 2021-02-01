US Markets
TSLA

Tesla in for single-digit billion eur amount in German subsidies- Business Insider

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Electric vehicles maker Tesla stands to receive a single-digit billion euro amount in public funding from Germany for setting up a battery cell factory near Berlin, Business Insider reported on Monday.

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Electric vehicles maker Tesla TSLA.O stands to receive a single-digit billion euro amount in public funding from Germany for setting up a battery cell factory near Berlin, Business Insider reported on Monday.

The subsidies, part of the support for 11 battery related businesses under a so-called Important Project of Common European Interest, will be paid by the federal government and by the regional state of Brandenburg, Business Insider quoted government sources as saying.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular