Tesla in for single-digit billion eur amount in German subsidies- Business Insider

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Electric vehicles maker Tesla TSLA.O stands to receive a single-digit billion euro amount in public funding from Germany for setting up a battery cell factory near Berlin, Business Insider reported on Monday.

The subsidies, part of the support for 11 battery related businesses under a so-called Important Project of Common European Interest, will be paid by the federal government and by the regional state of Brandenburg, Business Insider quoted government sources as saying.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

