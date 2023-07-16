News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Tesla Has Skyrocketed by $532 Billion in Value This Year: Here's What Investors Need to Know Now

July 16, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) keeps reporting huge delivery growth, and a strong run for the stock has investors feeling very bullish. But it's also building up excess inventory, and cut prices by tens of thousands of dollars per car earlier this year. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at what we know, and explain what we don't know yet but will learn about when Tesla reports earnings in a few days.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of July 7, 2023. The video was published on July 16, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 11, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.