Tesla Has Skyrocketed by $532 Billion in Value This Year: Here's What Investors Need to Know Now

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) keeps reporting huge delivery growth, and a strong run for the stock has investors feeling very bullish. But it's also building up excess inventory, and cut prices by tens of thousands of dollars per car earlier this year. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at what we know, and explain what we don't know yet but will learn about when Tesla reports earnings in a few days.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of July 7, 2023. The video was published on July 16, 2023.

