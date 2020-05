Tesla has not received 'green light' to resume production - Health official

May 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has not been allowed to resume operations at its California vehicle factory as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect, a county health official said on Friday.

"We've been working with them, but we have not given the green light," Alameda County Health Officer Erica Pan said of Tesla. "We have not said it is appropriate to move forward."

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York and Nathan Frandino in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)

