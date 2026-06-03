Tesla Has Been Selling the World's Most Efficient EVs for Years, But Rivian May Have Just Unseated It

Key Points

Rivian's R2 SUV delivers 24 more EPA-estimated miles than the Model Y.

Rivian will start deliveries of the R2 SUV in the coming weeks.

Rivian is expanding production capacity by 50% to meet R2 demand.

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Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO, RJ Scaringe, has owned a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y. Now, he has built its closest competitor.

For years, Tesla has been the gold standard for electric vehicle (EV) efficiency, extracting more miles per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of battery capacity than anyone else. However, Rivian may have just pulled off a massive engineering feat, matching Tesla’s flagship crossover SUV dead-on for energy efficiency. This could practically change the EV landscape as we see it today.

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Image source: Rivian Automotive.

The R2 versus Model Y face-off

Rivian, which currently sells the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, launched the entire R2 lineup in March. It’s a mass-market, compact, mid-sized, all-electric SUV designed for the mass market. After a long wait, Rivian has finally announced that it will begin sending invitations to reservation holders for final orders of its R2 SUV starting on June 9, with deliveries expected in two to six weeks after order confirmation.

What is truly remarkable about all of this is R2’s range. The newly published Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification numbers reveal a stunning story. The R2 Performance AWD – the highest trim – matches Tesla’s Model Y on metrics that matter most.

Metric Rivian R2 Performance (2027) Tesla Model Y Performance (2026) EPA Efficiency Rating 105 MPGe (combined) 105 MPGe (combined) Energy Consumption 32 kWh / 100 miles 32 kWh / 100 miles Total EPA Range 330 miles 306 miles Battery Pack Size 86.8 kWh 84.0 kWh

So while both cars are almost identical and burn energy at the same rate, the Rivian R2 squeezes out an extra 24 miles of total driving range over the Tesla Model Y because of a slightly larger battery pack.

For investors and the EV industry, the bigger implication is not the R2 edge by a few MPGe. It is Rivian’s capabilities. The Rivian R2 is slightly heavier than the Model Y and also more boxy in design, all of which should have handed Tesla an easy win on aerodynamics.

By matching the Model Y on price and efficiency, mile-for-mile, while offering a more rugged and spacious SUV, Rivian has done what even the legacy automakers have failed to do so far.

Of course, Tesla offers far more efficient cars like the Model 3. The Rivian R2 and Model Y, however, fall into the same compact-to-midsize crossover SUV category with identical price points and target audiences.

What this means for Rivian investors

To be sure, Rivian hasn’t beaten Tesla’s best-in-class efficiency engineering. Still, by matching the Model Y, it has shown that it’s possible to build a mass-market EV with Tesla-level efficiency. Rivian could possibly chip away at one of Tesla’s most durable competitive advantages, and that’s no small feat.

R2 is a potential game changer, with Uber (NYSE:UBER) recently agreeing to invest up to $1.25 billion in Rivian and purchase up to 50,000 fully autonomous R2 robotaxis through 2031.

To fulfill that contract and meet demand for R2 and its next-in-the-line R3 crossover, Rivian is increasing production capacity at its under-construction manufacturing plant in Georgia by 50% to 300,000 units per year. First production is expected to begin in late 2028. Rivian also has a $4.5 billion loan from the Department of Energy, which provides it with access to low-cost financing for the Georgia plant.

Above all, Rivian has a long-standing partner and investor in the Volkswagen Group (OTC:VWAGY), with the two companies forming a $5.8 billion joint venture to develop next-generation EVs and software.

Tesla has the scale and brand power, but Rivian has the technology and the cash it needs to scale R2 and move towards profitability. Rivian achieved its first full year of positive gross profit in 2025. With R2 officially hitting the streets and its certified EPA range now also validating the tech, Rivian may have just found the weapon to beat Tesla at its own game.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.