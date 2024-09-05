Tesla Has Already Lost the Robotaxi War

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been talking about robotaxis for years, but it has yet to launch one on public streets. Two companies have launched robotaxis, and even Uber (NYSE: UBER) is getting behind their efforts. In this video, Travis Hoium explains why Tesla is falling behind.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 30, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 3, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 719% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.