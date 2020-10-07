US Markets
TSLA

Tesla has a shot at producing half a million cars in 2020- memo

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Tesla Inc has a chance at producing 500,000 cars this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees, according to an internal mail viewed by Reuters.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has a chance at producing 500,000 cars this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees, according to an internal mail viewed by Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately reach the electric carmaker for comment.

Industry blog Tesmanian first reported the news earlier in the day. (https://bit.ly/3nvhLHE)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Shanghai and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular