Tesla has a shot at producing half a million cars in 2020- memo

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has a chance at producing 500,000 cars this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told employees, according to an internal mail viewed by Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately reach the electric carmaker for comment.

Industry blog Tesmanian first reported the news earlier in the day. (https://bit.ly/3nvhLHE)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Shanghai and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

