Markets
TSLA

Tesla Grants Elon Musk Interim Stock Award Worth $29 Bln Amid Legal Dispute

August 04, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced that CEO Elon Musk has been granted an interim pay package of 96 million shares, valued at around $29 billion.

The company disclosed in a Sunday filing that the award will vest over two years, provided Musk remains CEO or holds another key leadership role.

The new compensation package will be forfeited if Musk ultimately wins the ongoing legal battle over his original 2018 pay plan, which was worth $56 billion. That package was previously ruled as improperly approved by a Delaware court, with the decision upheld in January by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick in the Tornetta v. Musk case.

Despite shareholder approval of the 2018 plan in June 2024, the matter remains under review by the Delaware Supreme Court.

TSLA is currently trading at $307.02 up $4.39 or 1.45 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.