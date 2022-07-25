Tesla gets subpoena over Musk's 2018 go-private tweets - filing

July 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13 related to Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets on taking the company private in 2018, the electric automaker disclosed on Monday in a regulatory filing.

In November last year, the U.S. regulator had issued a subpoena related to a settlement that required Musk's tweets on material information to be vetted.

