Markets
TSLA

Tesla Gets Approval For German Gigafactory

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has received the final approval for its new gigafactory in Brandenburg, Germany.

Tesla had begin the construction of the $7 billion plant two years ago without receiving approval from the German regulators, which was a risky move considering it would have had to tear down the plant had the approval not secured.

The project, which was approved with a 536-page decision, includes the plant for the production of up to 500,000 vehicles per year.

After months of delays and disputes, Tesla can now start production of electric vehicles and battery cells at its first major assembly plant in Europe.

Meanwhile, the license is subject to a public objection period as well as other final inspection conditions that include air pollution control and water usage, according to the release.

"The approval procedure was a mammoth task for us," Dietmar Woidke, Brandenburg State Premier, said during a press conference.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular