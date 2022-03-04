Tesla Germany plant receives conditional license to start production

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has received a conditional license to begin production at its electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide, Germany, the local environmental ministry in Brandenburg said on Friday.

The factory, which Tesla has begun constructing under pre-approval permits, is set to produce over 500,000 battery-electric vehicles a year, while the battery plant willgenerate over 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year - outstripping European competitors on both fronts.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Nadine Schimroszik, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.