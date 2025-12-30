Tesla FSD Approaches 7B Miles With 2.5B on Urban Streets

Tesla’s TSLA Full Self-Driving (Supervised) fleet is reaching the 7 billion total miles driven mark in cumulative driving, per data published on its official FSD webpage. The milestone underscores the enormous volume of real-world data powering Tesla’s recent and increasingly visible progress in FSD development.



Per Tesla, vehicles running FSD have logged more than 6.99 billion miles to date. Tesla owner and frequent FSD tester Whole Mars Catalog also shared a screenshot showing that more than 2.5 billion of those miles were accumulated on city streets.



One of Tesla’s key strengths in autonomous driving is the sheer scale of its fleet and the number of vehicles continuously training FSD in real-world conditions. Nearly 7 billion miles of driving data enable Tesla to deploy updates that make its vehicles operate with the smoothness and judgment of seasoned human drivers, even when driving autonomously.



Recently, Tesla launched Europe’s first public shuttle service using FSD (Supervised) in the rural Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm region of Germany. It highlights how the technology can improve mobility and independence in areas with limited transportation options.

