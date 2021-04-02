Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates

April 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter deliveries, as solid demand offset the impact from a global shortage of chips.

The electric-car maker delivered 184,800 vehicles during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

