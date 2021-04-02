US Markets
TSLA

Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Tesla Inc on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter deliveries, as solid demand offset the impact from a global shortage of chips.

April 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter deliveries, as solid demand offset the impact from a global shortage of chips.

The electric-car maker delivered 184,800 vehicles during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular