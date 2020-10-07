Tesla Fires Employee Over Alleged Act Of Sabotage: Report

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. fired an employee for "maliciously sabotaging" part of a factory last month, Bloomberg reported citing an internal email. The electric car maker informed workers at its auto plant in Fremont, California that the employee was terminated after internal investigation.

The operations at the facility were disrupted for only a short period as the company responded to the incident rapidly, the report noted.

In the email, Al Prescott, Tesla's vice president of legal and acting general counsel, wrote, "Two weeks ago, our IT and InfoSec teams determined than an employee had maliciously sabotaged a part of the Factory. Their quick actions prevented further damage and production was running smoothly again a few hours later."

As per the memo, the unnamed employee allegedly sought to cover up his tracks, blame a co-worker and destroy a company computer. However, the employee confessed after being shown the irrefutable evidence, and the company terminated the employment.

Tesla manufactures the S, X, 3 and Y models at its auto plant in Fremont, which employees more than 10,000 people.

Stating that the acts were crimes, violations of its code of conduct, and are unfair to other employees, Tesla said it will take aggressive action to defend the company and its people.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk last month had confirmed that Tesla's factory in Nevada was the subject of a hacking attempt by a Russian national and his co-conspirators. Prosecutors in Nevada filed a complaint against Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov for allegedly conspiring to recruit an employee at the company, in order to surreptitiously install malware on its computers.

