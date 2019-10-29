Tesla filing shows U.S. third-quarter sales dropped 39%

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's TSLA.O third-quarter revenue fell 39% in the United States, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Sales in the country, the electric car maker's biggest market, fell to $3.13 billion from $5.13 billion, a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Tesla said its revenue fell nearly 8% to $6.30 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing analysts' estimate of $6.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

