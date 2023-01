Tesla files for $776 mln expansion of Texas gigafactory

changes sourcing, adds details

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has applied to expand its gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with an investment totaling $775.7 million, according to filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday.

The electric vehicle maker plans to add five new facilities, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode", the filings showed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is expected to host its investor day on March 1 at the Austin facility and will likely disclose plans for expansion and capital allocation.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

