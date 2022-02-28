Tesla factory near Berlin in final phase of approval process - local authority

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The environmental ministry in the German state of Brandenburg is in the final phase of the approval process for Tesla's TSLA.O planned factory, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Tesla is awaiting approval for a licence to begin production at its electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide, outside of Berlin.

Numerous public consultations focusing primarily on the environmental impact of the site delayed the process, with Musk expressing irritation on multiple occasions at the complexity of German bureaucracy.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.