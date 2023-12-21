News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Tesla Faces Probe In Norway Over Suspension Failure In EV Cars

December 21, 2023 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EV manufacturer Tesla Inc. (TSLA), is facing a probe in Norway by the traffic safety regulator over suspension failures in its cars.

Norway's Traffic Safety Regulator said that suspension failures such as the breaking of lower rear control arms in Model S and X vehicles have been reported by more than 10 customers in 2022. Following this, an inquiry was made by the agency in September 2022.

In 2022, the agency asked Tesla to look into customer complaints regarding rear lower arm controls and requested a meeting to discuss these concerns. The final decision of the inquiry will be made by Christmas.

According to a Reuters investigation, it was found that Tesla's suspension failures were a constant complaint from customers in Norway. The report also exposed that, despite being aware of the defects, Tesla continued to attribute suspension and steering failures to drivers over the years.

The report was based on many Tesla documents and interviews with former employees and customers, revealing that the company, to escape from warranty costs blamed drivers for its failures.

If the probe finds negligence on Tesla's part, then the vehicles would be recalled and the issue would be reported to the European Union's Safety Gate, which acts as an alert system for potentially harmful non-food products.

Currently, Tesla's stock is moving up 3.06%, to $254.71 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.