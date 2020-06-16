Tesla Eyes Texas for Next U.S. Plant: Report

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is gearing up to announce a new assembly factory in the U.S., which could be located in the state of Texas.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the green carmaker is currently in discussions with Travis County, home to Austin, over the size of a potential incentive package. The Travis County government is holding a closed-door meeting Tuesday to discuss what it's willing to offer Tesla, notes the report. A vote on the matter could take place in the next few weeks.

IMAGE SOURCE: TESLA.

In May, reports surfaced that Tesla was considering two potential locations for the assembly plant that will churn out its Cybertruck electric pick-up: Austin, Texas, and Tusla, Oklahoma. At the time, reports pointed to Austin as the front runner. Once completed, the new factory expected to be Tesla's largest to date.

In March, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced via Twitter the tech stock was scouting locations for a Cybertruck Gigafactory in central USA. The plant would also assemble Tesla's Model Y for East Coast customers, he said at the time.

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

