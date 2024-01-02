News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla extends lead in Norway as EVs take record 82% market share

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

January 02, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

Adds EV market share, context in paragraphs 3-4

OSLO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O topped Norway's car sales statistic for a third consecutive year in 2023, extending its lead over rivals despite an ongoing conflict between the U.S. electric vehicle maker and the Nordic region's powerful labour unions.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway last year were powered by battery only, with Tesla's share of the overall market rising to 20.0% from 12.2% in 2022, registration data showed on Tuesday.

Overall, the market share of new electric vehicles in Norway rose to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% in 2022, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts fully electric vehicles from many taxes imposed on internal combustion engine rivals, although some levies were introduced in 2023.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.