US Markets
TSLA

Tesla expects reduced tax credit for Model 3 by March-end

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 30, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Wednesday a $7,500 tax credit in place since January will be reduced for its Model 3 ear-wheel drive by March 31, subject to guidance due this week from the U.S. Treasury Department on the sources of battery components.

The Treasury Department is due to issue guidance on sourcing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries by Friday that will impact the credit available for some EVs. The credit is in effect for deliveries taken before the updated guidance is issued.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the Treasury Department's guidance on the EV tax credit due March 31 would result in fewer vehicles getting full or partial credits.

Tesla added that only consumers buying the model for their own use in the U.S. could take advantage of the tax credit.

In early February, the Treasury said it would make more Tesla, Ford Motor F.N, General MotorsGM.N, and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE EVs eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits after it revised its vehicle classification definitions.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
F
GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.