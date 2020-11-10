Tesla Expands Warranty to Cover Main Computer Failures in Older Vehicles

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has reportedly notified customers that it is expanding warranty coverage to address issues with defective main computers on some of its Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla owners have complained in recent years of touchscreen failures and other issues seemingly related to the failure of memory chips that store vehicle data. In emails to customers obtained by CNBC, Tesla said it would repair touchscreens that are currently experiencing issues and offer refunds for repairs already made.

Image source: Tesla.

The vehicles affected were made from late 2012 to early 2018, prior to Tesla redesigning the main computer system in its vehicles. Due to the cars' high-tech design and reliance on the touchscreen as a user interface, a failure of the screen can render a vehicle undrivable in certain conditions, for example when the defroster is needed. There have also been reports of failures while the vehicle is being driven.

The warranty expansion should address a common concern among many of its customers, and could help Tesla to avoid more serious ramifications. Some owners have proposed a class action lawsuit to force the automaker to address the issue, and it is also possible the failures could eventually lead to a mandatory recall.

Reuters reported earlier this year that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a probe into the issues.

In the email, Tesla said it will perform repairs on affected vehicles that are still under the original 100,000-mile or eight-year warranty.

