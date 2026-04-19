Tesla Expands Driverless Robotaxi Service To Dallas And Houston

(RTTNews) - Tesla has officially launched its autonomous robotaxi service in Dallas and Houston, Texas, marking a significant expansion of its driverless ride-hailing network. This move extends Tesla's operational footprint to three major metropolitan areas in the state, following its initial rollout in Austin.

The announcement was made through a company social media post and featured a short video demonstrating Tesla vehicles operating without a human driver or safety monitor in the front seat. The footage underscored Tesla's growing confidence in its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology and its readiness to scale autonomous mobility solutions.

The expansion represents a pivotal step in the commercialization of autonomous ride-hailing services, positioning Tesla as a stronger competitor in the evolving mobility sector.

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